RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given a €530.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RAA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €460.00 ($541.18) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €483.00 ($568.24) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €460.00 ($541.18) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €625.00 ($735.29) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €710.00 ($835.29) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €509.80 ($599.76).

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €673.50 ($792.35) on Tuesday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a one year high of €595.02 ($700.02). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €766.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of €711.29.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

