Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.45

Shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.45 and last traded at $36.09, with a volume of 1383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.37.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Monday, January 25th. ING Group raised shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.53.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Randstad had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Randstad will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.9804 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

Randstad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

