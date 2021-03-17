Ran Bareket Sells 7,500 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ran Bareket also recently made the following trade(s):

Get nLIGHT alerts:

On Friday, February 12th, Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of nLIGHT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $301,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of nLIGHT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $283,050.00.

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average of $30.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.68 and a beta of 2.68. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.80 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on LASR shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.