Ramius Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU)

Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMGBU. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,380,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,363,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,805,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,248,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,575,000.

Get RMG Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.77. 13,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,932. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

RMG Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMGBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU).

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.