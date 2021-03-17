Ramius Advisors LLC Invests $499,000 in SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX)

Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. Ramius Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of SCVX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCVX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in SCVX in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SCVX during the third quarter worth $4,021,000. Akaris Global Partners LP bought a new position in SCVX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SCVX during the fourth quarter valued at $1,158,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SCVX during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCVX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. 355,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,853. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.65. SCVX Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $12.37.

SCVX Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

