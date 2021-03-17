Ramius Advisors LLC Invests $3.63 Million in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ)

Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 348,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,000. Burgundy Technology Acquisition accounts for 1.3% of Ramius Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,146,000.

NASDAQ BTAQ traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $10.04. 863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,842. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $11.90.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

