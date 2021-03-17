Ramius Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Ramius Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 66.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,022,495 shares during the period. Ramius Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Genworth Financial worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GNW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 18,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,229,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.08. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $4.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.68.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.