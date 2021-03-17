Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

RDWR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Colliers Securities downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Radware in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Radware by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Radware by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Radware by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.88. Radware has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $31.96. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Radware had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

