Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $162.35 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $137.85 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.02.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

