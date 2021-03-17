R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives $28.60 Average PT from Analysts

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ RCM traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.97. The company had a trading volume of 18,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,909. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average is $21.76. R1 RCM has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other R1 RCM news, COO John M. Sparby sold 10,461 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $293,640.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,725,671.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 34,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $972,929.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,843 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,485.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,145 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in R1 RCM by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 167,211 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,666 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $22,523,000 after acquiring an additional 81,725 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at $1,599,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 125,769 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 26,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth $497,000. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

