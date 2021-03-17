Quiztok Market Capitalization Reaches $53.13 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Quiztok token can currently be purchased for about $0.0834 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $53.13 million and $145.13 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quiztok has traded 69.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 77.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crypto User Base (CUB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Quiztok Token Profile

QTCON is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 637,381,702 tokens. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

Buying and Selling Quiztok

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

