Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Short Interest Up 45.6% in February

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the February 11th total of 18,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. Quest Resource has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $67.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.52, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quest Resource will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

QRHC has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Quest Resource from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 10,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $41,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRHC. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Quest Resource during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 205,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Precept Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 424,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. 43.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for used motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, solid waste, metals, grease, cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products.

