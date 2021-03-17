Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Major Shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap Sells 10,576 Shares

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 10,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $41,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wynnefield Partners Small Cap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 908 shares of Quest Resource stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $3,459.48.

Shares of QRHC stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.39 million, a PE ratio of 91.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRHC. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,525,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Resource by 17.6% during the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,903,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Precept Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 25.0% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 424,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QRHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Quest Resource from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for used motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, solid waste, metals, grease, cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products.

