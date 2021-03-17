Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) CAO Jerry K. Lemon Sells 5,592 Shares of Stock

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 5,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $492,599.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $87.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $88.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 46,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

