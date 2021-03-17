Quant (QNT) Market Capitalization Hits $489.75 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. Quant has a total market cap of $489.75 million and $9.98 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quant has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Quant token can currently be purchased for $40.57 or 0.00072573 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000274 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002351 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000038 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

Quant is a token. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network

Quant Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.