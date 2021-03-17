QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.72.

Shares of QTS stock opened at $63.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -171.24 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $42.64 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. Analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $487,169.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,110,603.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,575 shares of company stock valued at $768,558. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTS. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 25.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

