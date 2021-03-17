QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.26% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.72.
Shares of QTS stock opened at $63.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -171.24 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $42.64 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $487,169.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,110,603.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,575 shares of company stock valued at $768,558. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTS. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 25.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.
About QTS Realty Trust
QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.
