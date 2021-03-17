Qtron Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Qtron Investments LLC cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $676,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $98.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.91.

NYSE HLT opened at $123.96 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $128.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.69 and a 200-day moving average of $102.98. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of -106.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

