Qtron Investments LLC Raises Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 156.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in FMC by 10.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in FMC by 15.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,407,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,354,000 after acquiring an additional 157,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC opened at $108.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.71 and a 200-day moving average of $110.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.19.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.