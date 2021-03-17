Qtron Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,882 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Square by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.17.

Shares of Square stock opened at $243.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $110.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.29, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.73. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $22,743,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at $100,920,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 873,030 shares of company stock worth $199,952,640. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

