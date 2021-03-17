Qtron Investments LLC Makes New $654,000 Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TER. Motco purchased a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 581.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $2,241,477.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,970.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $4,135,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,577 shares of company stock worth $24,143,438 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

Teradyne stock opened at $117.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $147.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

