Qtron Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,482,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,229,000 after buying an additional 1,517,465 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,144,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,576,000 after buying an additional 823,939 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,683,000 after buying an additional 816,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 606.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 773,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,154,000 after buying an additional 664,355 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.76.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $98.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.82. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $104.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

