Qtron Investments LLC Buys 2,320 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 77.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.8% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HCA opened at $185.52 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $194.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.88. The company has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $13,053,517.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 339,205 shares in the company, valued at $59,954,483.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.47.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

