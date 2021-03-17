Qtron Investments LLC Buys 170 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BIO opened at $560.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $598.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $570.45. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.38 and a 12 month high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $789.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

