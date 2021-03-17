qPULA Trading Management LP Purchases Shares of 3,059 IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.6% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of INFO stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $95.90. 23,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,075. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $101.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.67.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

