qPULA Trading Management LP Purchases Shares of 11,197 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,983 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 90.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,745,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,986,000 after buying an additional 3,685,229 shares during the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 3,151,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,068,000 after buying an additional 1,593,993 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 427.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,221,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,680,000 after buying an additional 989,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,029,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,556,000 after buying an additional 723,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus raised their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Exelon stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.83. 217,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,335,185. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $46.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

