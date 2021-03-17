qPULA Trading Management LP Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 27,634 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000. Cisco Systems comprises about 2.2% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274,151 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,270,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $483,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,797 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $165,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,721 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $104,089,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,433. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.12. 500,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,169,428. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.31 and a 12-month high of $49.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $207.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.80.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

