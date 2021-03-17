qPULA Trading Management LP Invests $369,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,808 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $1,139,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $51,129,000. Managed Account Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 81,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,160,000 after buying an additional 85,578 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $72.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,982. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $73.12.

