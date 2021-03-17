qPULA Trading Management LP Acquires Shares of 118,547 BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 118,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000. BlackBerry comprises about 1.4% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,424,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,223,000 after purchasing an additional 238,784 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 26.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,922,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 406,952 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,832,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 2.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,457,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 30,670 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 36.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,113,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 297,277 shares during the period. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

BlackBerry stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,513,566. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.66. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.72 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 32,954 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $428,731.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,187. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.