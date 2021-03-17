Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Bought by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,902,000 after acquiring an additional 248,503 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $180.54 on Wednesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $191.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.81.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QRVO. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.09.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

