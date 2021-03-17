Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Adient plc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Adient in a report released on Sunday, March 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.18.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $46.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Adient has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $48.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 181,235 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Adient by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 223,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 208,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

