Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Issued By US Capital Advisors

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of NuStar Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NS. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NuStar Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

NS stock opened at $18.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.62. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.15.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $386.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.87 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 48,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 378,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

In other NuStar Energy news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $120,120.00. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

