Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Franchise Group, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Franchise Group in a research report issued on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.55. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franchise Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $496.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.13 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%.

FRG has been the topic of several other reports. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franchise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG opened at $39.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Franchise Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc acquired 757,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $26,457,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

