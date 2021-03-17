Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 14th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRK. TheStreet cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.81.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $8.48.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Deep Basin Capital LP increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 5,243,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,968,000 after buying an additional 2,694,374 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,671,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,045,000 after buying an additional 1,668,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after buying an additional 167,115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 17,690.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after buying an additional 2,092,898 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,325,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 906,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

