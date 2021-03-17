Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.49). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

PTGX has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.22.

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $30.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $31.58.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.03% and a negative return on equity of 54.00%.

In other news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $119,709.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $611,211.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,990 shares in the company, valued at $11,094,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,872,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

