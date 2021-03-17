Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for WesBanco, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WesBanco in a research note issued on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WSBC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut shares of WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average is $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.04.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $152.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. WesBanco’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in WesBanco in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $54,298.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,599 shares in the company, valued at $731,082.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $648,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,334.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,991 shares of company stock worth $985,910. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.14%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

