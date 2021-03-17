Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Issued By Northcoast Research

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Owens Corning in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 12th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.45. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Longbow Research increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.65.

OC stock opened at $89.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.79 and its 200 day moving average is $75.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $91.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 162,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,157,000 after purchasing an additional 43,240 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $7,900,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $96,383,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 596,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,220,000 after purchasing an additional 104,076 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

