Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $30,045.00

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for about $9.15 or 0.00015559 BTC on exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $30,045.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 16.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.03 or 0.00450607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00061221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.94 or 0.00147813 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00055478 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00076142 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $331.82 or 0.00564180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

