Pundi X Price Tops $0.0033 on Major Exchanges (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Pundi X has a total market cap of $781.43 million and approximately $181.80 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pundi X has traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X token can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00054230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00012812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $364.97 or 0.00662462 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00069284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00026277 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X is a token. Its launch date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,379,908,115 tokens. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

