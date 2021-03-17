PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Now Covered by Cannonball Research

Equities researchers at Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on PUBM. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.
PubMatic stock opened at $52.58 on Monday. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $76.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.76.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,346,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud which offers a customizable platform as a service to deliver a proprietary solution; openwrap and openwrap OTT, the Prebid-powered header bidding solution; openwrap SDK, which is an in-app header bidding technology; and media buyer console.
