PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Now Covered by Cannonball Research

Equities researchers at Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PUBM. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

PubMatic stock opened at $52.58 on Monday. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $76.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.76.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,346,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud which offers a customizable platform as a service to deliver a proprietary solution; openwrap and openwrap OTT, the Prebid-powered header bidding solution; openwrap SDK, which is an in-app header bidding technology; and media buyer console.

