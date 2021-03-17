Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) VP Sells $22,966.45 in Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) VP Rose M. Chernick sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $22,966.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,885.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rose M. Chernick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 30th, Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $22,784.00.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.56. 1,788,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,150,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.23 and its 200-day moving average is $57.00. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PEG. KeyCorp cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.73.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

