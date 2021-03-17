Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.78 Million Stock Position in Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 836,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,333 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.26% of Aphria worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aphria by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Aphria by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 622,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Aphria by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 316,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Aphria by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 181,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aphria alerts:

APHA has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Aphria from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aphria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.34.

APHA stock opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. Aphria Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Aphria’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.