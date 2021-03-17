Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 110,952 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 901.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,952 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in NIO were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 50,981 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in NIO by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,165,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,728,000 after acquiring an additional 174,107 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,136,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,342,000 after buying an additional 324,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,033,000.

NIO stock opened at $43.68 on Wednesday. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a PE ratio of -46.97 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average of $41.04.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

