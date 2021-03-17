Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.00

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83.

About Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY)

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides digital services and solutions in Russia. The company provides Rostelecom Key, an ecosystem of services for households that offers smart home, smart gate bar, and smart meter solutions, as well as integrated video surveillance platform; Pay TV; Wink, an IPTV that does not require a set-top box; smart home service that allows remotely control home appliances, power consumption, and other home services; network infrastructure management, an integrated solution for leasing out, managing, monitoring, and maintaining network equipment; and Virtual PBX, which include communications services and office telephony solutions.

