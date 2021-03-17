Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 270,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,541,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of Eaton at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Eaton by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,390,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,644 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 624.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,754,000 after purchasing an additional 780,239 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 3,073.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 607,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,015,000 after purchasing an additional 588,656 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Eaton by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,233,000 after purchasing an additional 349,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 338.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,943,000 after buying an additional 307,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.17.

ETN opened at $136.83 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $141.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.34.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 51.50%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.