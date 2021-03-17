Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,478 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Welltower were worth $40,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,452,000 after buying an additional 2,023,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,808,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,817 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 461.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,126,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,808,000 after purchasing an additional 926,121 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,665,000 after purchasing an additional 678,270 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,215,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,043,000 after purchasing an additional 613,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Welltower from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.98.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $72.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.