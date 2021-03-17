Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 290 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,088 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 44.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACM. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $61.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.41 and a 200-day moving average of $49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. AECOM has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $62.89.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

