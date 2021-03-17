Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,521 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after buying an additional 23,370 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 176,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,728,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,350,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,981,000 after purchasing an additional 428,794 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $77.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

