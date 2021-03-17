Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $673,829,000 after purchasing an additional 114,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,505,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,631,000 after purchasing an additional 113,724 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,242,000 after purchasing an additional 56,643 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,021,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,001,000 after purchasing an additional 202,615 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 19.1% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 485,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,927,000 after buying an additional 77,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $1,730,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,294 shares in the company, valued at $47,792,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM opened at $138.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.13 and a 200 day moving average of $108.90. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $151.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.80%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WSM. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.35.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.