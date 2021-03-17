Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BWA stock opened at $48.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.07.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

