Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Whirlpool by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Whirlpool by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,630,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total value of $1,306,119.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,521.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WHR opened at $212.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.18 and its 200-day moving average is $189.75. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $215.38.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

